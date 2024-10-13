McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. 6,439,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

