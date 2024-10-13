McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. 1,384,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.