McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. City State Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $161.46. 5,253,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $388.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

