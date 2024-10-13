McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $685,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.98. 3,801,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,405. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.