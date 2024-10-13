McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

PHM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.20. 785,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

