McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.46. 153,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

