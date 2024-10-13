McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Block by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 601,020 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

SQ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 6,098,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,133. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

