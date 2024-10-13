McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 7,744,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,838,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

