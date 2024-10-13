McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 135.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.65. The stock had a trading volume of 373,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $266.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.