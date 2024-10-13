McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,600 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,734,000 after buying an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.18. 1,550,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.