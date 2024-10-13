McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

