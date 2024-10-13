Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 5,782 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.32% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.