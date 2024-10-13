Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,288 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $272.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

