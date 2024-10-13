Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.