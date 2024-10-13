Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.