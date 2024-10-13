Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $312.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

