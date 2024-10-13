Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

