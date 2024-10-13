Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 4,414 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.