Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 61436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on DR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Trading Up 2.1 %
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of C$146.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1957295 earnings per share for the current year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
