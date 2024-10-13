MetaMUI (MMUI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $126,456.46

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $18.65 million and $126,456.46 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMUI (MMUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. MetaMUI has a current supply of 984,596,928 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMUI is 0.03945212 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $153,039.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovereignwallet.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.