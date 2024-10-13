MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. 2,587,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

