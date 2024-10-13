Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 360 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

