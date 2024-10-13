Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,666 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

