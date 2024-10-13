M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 2,006,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,187.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.75 on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

