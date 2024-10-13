M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 2,006,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,187.5 days.
M&G Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.75 on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.
M&G Company Profile
