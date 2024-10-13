MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

