MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $82.39 million and $1.28 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00254254 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,598,170 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MiL.k has a current supply of 986,245,419 with 393,598,169.8628168 in circulation. The last known price of MiL.k is 0.21285406 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,254,894.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://milkalliance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.