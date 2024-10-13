Mina Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $707.27 million and $135.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,647,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,031,620 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,437,569.8400393 with 1,168,645,405.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5780562 USD and is up 11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $82,086,424.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

