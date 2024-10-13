Mixin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,666.34 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $15,666.34 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $105.14 or 0.00167473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mixin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mixin is 103.81442826 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $141,438.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mixin.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

