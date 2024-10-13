Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,901 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.