Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,901 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

