Montis Financial LLC Buys 12,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3,403.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.