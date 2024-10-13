Montis Financial LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

