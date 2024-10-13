Montis Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTLS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
