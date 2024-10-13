Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

