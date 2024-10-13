Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.77.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $475.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,867,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. BRX Global LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 43,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

