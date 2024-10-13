Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 108.2% in September

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 134,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

