MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Immersion by 160.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Up 2.2 %

IMMR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other Immersion news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,174.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

