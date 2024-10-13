MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of REV Group worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 120.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in REV Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

