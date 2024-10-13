MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %

IT stock opened at $521.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $524.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.