MovieBloc (MBL) Price Down 0.8% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $49.55 million and $3.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,220,548 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc (MBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the ONT platform. MovieBloc has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 17,975,220,548 in circulation. The last known price of MovieBloc is 0.00275558 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,208,657.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moviebloc.com/.”

