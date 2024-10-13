MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Financial Comparison

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and MP Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 6.04 -$144.55 million N/A N/A MP Materials $253.45 million 11.62 $24.31 million ($0.40) -44.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A MP Materials -21.94% -4.28% -2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Metals Acquisition and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 MP Materials 0 4 6 0 2.60

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Metals Acquisition.

Summary

MP Materials beats Metals Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.