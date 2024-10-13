Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

