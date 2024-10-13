Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.