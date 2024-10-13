MVL (MVL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.21 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MVL has a current supply of 27,802,958,863.1027 with 25,552,958,863.102654 in circulation. The last known price of MVL is 0.0037134 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,565,673.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mvlchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

