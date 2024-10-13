Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $110.21 million and $1.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00511168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00236963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00030605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Nano has a current supply of 133,248,297. The last known price of Nano is 0.85250866 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $942,278.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nano.org/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

