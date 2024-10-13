NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22. NASB Financial has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

NASB Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NASB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

