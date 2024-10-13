National Bank Financial Lowers i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) to Hold

National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAUX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company’s principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

