National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 467,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

