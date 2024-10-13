Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $554,879.31 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $554,879.31 and approximately $44.90 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,762,994 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas (NAS) is a cryptocurrency . Nebulas has a current supply of 81,762,994.05126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nebulas is 0.00460592 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $92.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nebulas.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

