NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
