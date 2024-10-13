NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

