NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) versus Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Head-To-Head Survey

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NetSol Technologies and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.59 $680,000.00 ($0.38) -8.42 Zenvia $161.77 million 0.36 -$12.22 million ($0.48) -2.92

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Zenvia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zenvia. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 1.11% 1.77% 1.14% Zenvia -13.11% -13.30% -6.47%

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Zenvia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

